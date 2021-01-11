Sony (NYSE:SNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.75

Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.75 and last traded at $104.23, with a volume of 5675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.99.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
Sony Company Profile
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
