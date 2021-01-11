Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.70. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 2,356,961 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.70. The company has a market cap of £19.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.90.

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

