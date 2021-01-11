Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 18,999 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.66. 6,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,700. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

