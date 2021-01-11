Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 2,353 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.92. 3,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.