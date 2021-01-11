Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 33,332 Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000.

NYSEARCA:IG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

