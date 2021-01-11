Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 4,389 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 71,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.03. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

