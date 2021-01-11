Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 51,889 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 188.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.39% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $355,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period.

WHF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.29. 94 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $273.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

