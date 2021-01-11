Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 60,347 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,601 shares in the last quarter.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 104,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,620. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

