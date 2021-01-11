Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 8,549 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 117.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.95. 85,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

