Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $28.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,769.60. 32,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,761.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,599.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

