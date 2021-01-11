Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.85.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $29.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,152.85. 87,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,780. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,181.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

