Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,838,275 shares of company stock valued at $79,022,493. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 606,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,712,119. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

