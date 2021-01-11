Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 126,251 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. 57,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,668 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.