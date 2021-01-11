Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.35. 3,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,340. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38.

