Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 76,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,420. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

