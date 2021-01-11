Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,248,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

IP traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

