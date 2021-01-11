Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 232.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 409,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,184,617 shares of company stock valued at $194,642,252 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 103,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

