Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for about 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.62. 10,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

