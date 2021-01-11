Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $169,437,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,907,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,300 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. 147,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,699,585. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

