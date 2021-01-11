Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,469,000 after acquiring an additional 377,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 185.6% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,909 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 594,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626,820. The company has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

