Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.03. 127,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,800. The company has a market capitalization of $423.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average is $147.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

