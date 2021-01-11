Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $54,215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $40,784,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,451,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.