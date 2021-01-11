Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 128.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.52. 4,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

