Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,173,000 after acquiring an additional 456,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.74. 200,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

