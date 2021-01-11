Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.86. 1,113,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,729,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.16. The firm has a market cap of $740.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

