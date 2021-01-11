Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39,200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,320. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

