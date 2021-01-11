Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for about 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of H&R Block worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after buying an additional 2,138,820 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,340,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $23,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.