Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 13,156 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $58.64. 55,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

