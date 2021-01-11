Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 3,768 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth $57,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.37. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,840. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.