Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 47,164 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 3,901.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,164 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 66.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BDEC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,420. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41.

