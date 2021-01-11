Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 6,553 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. 1,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.