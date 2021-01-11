Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 1,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Brink’s by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.72. 3,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -279.72 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

The Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

