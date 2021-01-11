Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,457 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,590 shares during the period. People’s United Financial makes up approximately 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $63,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.13. 91,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

