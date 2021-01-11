Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Trading Down 0.4%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.67. Approximately 25,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

