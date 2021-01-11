Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $235.00

Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00), with a volume of 284485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.34.

Get Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) alerts:

In other Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) news, insider Christopher Mills bought 36,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £67,300.08 ($87,927.99).

Sourcebio International Plc provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.