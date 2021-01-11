South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.09% of South State worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in South State by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,660. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

