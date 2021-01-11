Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Shares Down 14.5%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV)’s stock price fell 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.47. 172,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 798,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a market capitalization of C$106.41 million and a PE ratio of 28.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.