Soverain (SOVE) Price Down 23.8% This Week

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Soverain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Soverain has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $5,606.11 and approximately $312.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Soverain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00064330 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,639.40 or 0.87620727 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile