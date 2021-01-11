SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $44,308.38 and $35.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 42.7% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

