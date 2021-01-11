SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1,063.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.79. 841,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,689. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

