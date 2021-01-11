SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.84. 4,196 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.