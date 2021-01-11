SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) Shares Down 0.7%

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.33 and last traded at $116.33. 1,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

