SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.06

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.06 and last traded at $147.06, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $132,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

