SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,835 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $22,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,183. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.