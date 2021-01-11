SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.39 and last traded at $93.73. 39,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 34,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

