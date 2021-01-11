SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.54

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,193 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

