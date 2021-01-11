SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.67 and last traded at $91.04. 13,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 10,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.