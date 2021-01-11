Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001573 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008214 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002864 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00490479 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

