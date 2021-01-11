Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,717 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises about 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.18% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,213,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,739 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $41,441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 21.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

NYSE:SPB traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.35. 3,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

