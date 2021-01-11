Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.28

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $82.13, with a volume of 1937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.07.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 334.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,441,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

